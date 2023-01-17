Shamkhani: Iran-Russia economic cooperation part of strategic agreements

Shamkhani made the comment in a meeting with visiting Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin.

The Iranian official described the role of Tehran and Moscow in global energy markets and energy transit as important and necessary, stressing bilateral economic cooperation are in line with strategic agreements between the two sides.

Shamkhani also said the unilateral sanctions by the US are disruptive to regional and global development and causes fuel crises, calling for creation of common institutions to counter the sanctions and activate international mechanisms against sanctions and countries that use them.

During the meeting, Levitin briefed Shamkhani on the progress made in common projects since his last visit to Tehran.

He said Moscow’s priority is beginning the operational phase of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the north-south railway corridor, which he described as strategically significant.

Levitin also talked about the “unique” advantages of Iran in the field of energy and transportation, saying Russian companies are interested in investment in infrastructural projects in Iran.

He also touched on the agreement with Tehran for expansion of trade based on national currencies and bartering.

He said the necessary steps to overcome limitations imposed by sanctions on the monetary and banking sector are taken and the two countries will soon witnesses a surge in mutual trade.