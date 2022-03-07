Shamkhani criticizes Washington’s delay in making political decision in Vienna talks

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani noted that reaching a strong agreement promptly requires new initiatives from all parties involved in the talks to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.

He added that the priority of the Iranian negotiators is to resolve the remaining issues that are considered red lines.

Despite significant progress in the intensive negotiations, important issues remain before a final agreement can emerge.

Iran has said that reaching a final agreement will only be possible if the Western parties, especially Washington make necessary political decisions.

Iran and the P4+1 group seem to be concluding months of negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and allow the United States to rejoin the deal.

Iran has demanded the removal of sanctions imposed after America’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal and guarantees that Washington will not abandon the agreement again.