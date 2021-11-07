Shamkhani: Attempt on Iraq PM life has roots in foreign think tanks

A senior Iranian security official says the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has roots in foreign think tanks.

“The attempt on the Iraqi premier’s life is a new sedition which should be traced back to foreign think-tanks, which have brought nothing for the oppressed Iraqi people but insecurity, divisions and instability by creating and supporting terrorist groups and the occupation of this country for years,” said Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in a tweet.

His reaction came after drones reportedly conducted an attack on Al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad early on Sunday. He emerged unscathed from the attack.