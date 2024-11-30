IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSecuritySelected

Several Iranians killed in militants attack in Aleppo: Kayhan Daily

By IFP Editorial Staff
Syria War

Iran’s Kayhan newspaper has reported that several Iranian forces have been killed during an attack by Tahrir al-Sham militants in its recent resurgence in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

In its Saturday edition, Kayhan reported, “In the past couple of days, several Iranians have been martyred in the war in Syria and Aleppo. Therefore, the ultimate and main target of the new war and the Aleppo sedition is Iran.”

Militants said on Friday they had reached the heart of Aleppo, after a surprise sweep through government-held towns nearly a decade after having been forced out of the city.

Kayhan argued, “The resistance fronts are the arms of Iran, our allies, and our friends. Attacking them is an attack on our capabilities.”

Besides the official news of the death of the commander of Iranian advisors in Aleppo, Brigadier General Kiumars Pourhashemi, no other official news has been released about the death of Iranian military forces in Tahrir al-Sham attacks on Aleppo.

