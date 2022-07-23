Scores of Iranian cities marked as ‘very high-risk’ for Covid infection

The latest report released by the health ministry singles out 57 cities as the very high-risk ones followed by 86 cities which fall into the “high-risk” category.

In the same report, 199 cities are marked as “rather high-risk” ones and 106 as “ordinary,” suggesting there is little risk of the spread of the disease for now.

The Covid-19 virus reared its ugly head again in Iran in recent weeks following a sharp drop in the number of fatalities and cases.

Although wearing face masks in public places has not become mandatory again, yet, as during previous waves of infection, citizens are advised to put on masks and comply with health protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

The Iranian health ministry on Friday said 31 more people had died of the Coronavirus with 7,851 new cases of infections over the past 24 hours.

Some weeks ago Iran had experienced Covid zero deaths.