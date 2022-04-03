Schools reopen in Iran following 2 years of closure

The reopening follows a decision by the National Coronavirus Task Force and the announcement by the Ministry of Education.

As of Sunday, students of all grades will be required to attend classes like in the time before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Yousef Nouri touched upon an earlier announcement suggesting students would have to go to school an extra month.

He reiterated if classes are held regularly without any interruption or cancelation, that extra month will not be required. The minister further added the transportation service for students will begin to operate as usual in a week’s time.

“There is flexibility with regards to the times of the classes being held, but schools open at 7:30 am, and naturally there will be minor disruptions in the initial days,” he explained.

He also said there is no Covid-vaccine requirement for class attendance. Iran has managed to bring the Covid Pandemic under control through nationwide vaccination. More than 147 million people have got the jab so far.