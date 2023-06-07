Satellite images show troubled Lake Urmia recovering gradually

According to ISNA, the water system facilitates the transfer of 300 million cubic meters of water to the lake every year.

The construction of a 36-kilometer tunnel at a depth of 150 meters in Kani Sib was an important step toward the revival of Lake Urmia.

ISNA said satellite images of Lake Urmia also show the water transfer plan has accelerated the recovery process of the lake.

According to the latest statistics, the volume of water in the lake was recorded to be more than 1.9 million cubic meters by early June, up from 1.2 million in October 2022.

ISNA said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to pay another visit to the region in the coming days to follow up on the measures taken to revitalize the lake.