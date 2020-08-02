Russia’s Claim of Having Developed COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Just for Show’: Iran

A renowned infectious disease specialist and a member of Iran’s National Scientitic Committee to Combat COVID-19 has cast doubt on the news that Russian researchers have developed a vaccine for the novel Coronavirus.

Minoo Mohraz says Russia has not yet succeeded in producing a vaccine for the disease. “This is just a show.”

“Unfortunately, the products that Russia has developed under the name of ‘coronavirus vaccine’ have not yet been approved by international authorities,” said Mohraz.

For a vaccine to be approved, she said, it must receive the seal of approval from one of three internationally-recognized centres.

“The World Health Organization, the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Union must approve the development of the vaccine by Russia, something which has not happened yet,” she noted.

“The whole world, including Iran, are trying to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, but Russia’s claim that it has managed to produce a vaccine is questionable and we need to ask which international health organization has approved it,” she added.

“As I see it, and as global survey show, no vaccine [for the novel coronavirus] will hit the market by the end of 2020,” she said.

The specialist underlined Iran will, by no means, use the Russian-made vaccine as it is not proven to be safe.

“We even refused to import the [Russian-made] flu vaccine as it didn’t have the approval of the World Health Organization,” she said.

“In my opinion, there are other countries which are way ahead of Russia when it comes to the production of the coronavirus vaccine and are still going through the testing stage. Russia’s announcement that it has produce a vaccine for COVID-19 is just a claim,” she said.