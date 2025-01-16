Hamas thanks Iran, Resistance Front following announcement of Gaza ceasefire

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of the movement’s Political Bureau, made the remarks in an address on Wednesday.

He thanked the Islamic Republic, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Yemen’s Armed Forces, and the Iraqi Resistance.

The official commended Hezbollah for offering “hundreds of martyrs, leaders and fighters, on the road to [liberation of the holy occupied city of] al-Quds, headed by His Eminence the Secretary-General, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

The official was referring to thousands of retaliatory operations that were staged by the group, the Yemeni troops, and Iraqi fighters towards responding to the regime’s brutal military assault against Gaza and simultaneous escalated deadly aggression towards Lebanon.

He also thanked Palestinian resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank “especially in the heroic Jenin [refugee] camp, in al-Quds, and the occupied interior,” who likewise brought pressure to bear on the occupiers during its (the regime’s) atrocities.