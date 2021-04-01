Russian Foreign Minister to Visit Tehran on April 13: Spokesman

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Tehran on April 13, 2021.

According to Khatibzadeh, the visit will be made as part of political consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia and upon Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s invitation.

Consultations on various aspects of bilateral relations, regional issues especially the latest developments in the Caucasus, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan, Iran-Russia cooperation at international and regional bodies as well as important issues like the JCPOA, countering the United States’ unilateral moves and unlawful sanctions will be among the most pressing topics of negotiations between Zarif and Lavrov, the spokesman added.