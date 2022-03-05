Russian envoy hails Iranian delegation for fierce defense of national interests

Ulyanov then praised the Iranian negotiating team saying, “The Iranian colleagues are defending Iran’s national interests fiercely.”

He added that the delegations of the three European countries have left Vienna for a minor break and returned to their capitals for a short while.

Ulyanov said, “Apparently, these three colleagues thought they had no place here at this stage of the negotiations and believed they had done their job and that their presence was no longer necessary.”

The Russian envoy said Iran, Russia, China and the United States are trying to finalize issues that are of interest to them and negotiations are continuing but on a smaller scale.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ulyanov spoke about how the Iranian team interacts with the Russian and Chinese delegations and about claims that other teams are united against Iran.

He said he had repeatedly told his Western colleagues that there was a united front but there is nothing against Iran.

The Russian envoy noted that at least Russia is out of such a front, so is China. “I have always said that we all have a common goal and we must work together” Ulyanov underlined.

Iran and the P4+1 group say they are on the verge of signing a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the JCPOA.