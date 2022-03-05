Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Russian envoy hails Iranian delegation for fierce defense of national interests

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russia's ambassador to international organizations and its chief negotiator in the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov says that the text of the agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group has been finalized but several other issues need to be resolved.

Ulyanov then praised the Iranian negotiating team saying, “The Iranian colleagues are defending Iran’s national interests fiercely.”

He added that the delegations of the three European countries have left Vienna for a minor break and returned to their capitals for a short while.

Ulyanov said, “Apparently, these three colleagues thought they had no place here at this stage of the negotiations and believed they had done their job and that their presence was no longer necessary.”

The Russian envoy said Iran, Russia, China and the United States are trying to finalize issues that are of interest to them and negotiations are continuing but on a smaller scale.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ulyanov spoke about how the Iranian team interacts with the Russian and Chinese delegations and about claims that other teams are united against Iran.

He said he had repeatedly told his Western colleagues that there was a united front but there is nothing against Iran.

The Russian envoy noted that at least Russia is out of such a front, so is China. “I have always said that we all have a common goal and we must work together” Ulyanov underlined.

Iran and the P4+1 group say they are on the verge of signing a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the JCPOA.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 10

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks