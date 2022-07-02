Russia urges US to show flexibility in JCPOA revival talks

Mikhail Ulyanov also, in a tweet, weighed in on his meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

Ulyanov said his discussions with the senior Iranian diplomat were a “very professional” exchange of views on the current status of the JCPOA as well as the outlook of the Vienna negotiations.”

Talks on the lifting of sanctions on Iran were held days ago in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The meeting was attended by Bagheri Kani as well as Deputy Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Enrique Mora and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minsiter Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Tehran is pushing on with negotiations to get the sanctions lifted.

“Dr. [Ali] Bagheri Kani is, seriously and in full coordination with me, continuing logical, documented and active talks in order to have the sanctions removed,” the foreign minister tweeted.

“We will continue our efforts with power and logic,” the top diplomat added.

“The United States’ pragmatism and providing lasting guarantees that Iran would fully reap the economic benefits of the JCPOA can make the talks fruitful,” Amir Abdollahian explained.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s coordinator for the Vienna talks Enrique Mora said after the two-day Doha talks that the negotiators would keep making efforts to put the JCPOA back on track.