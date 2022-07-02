Saturday, July 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Russia urges US to show flexibility in JCPOA revival talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ulyanov Bagheri

The head of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks says it is still possible to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling on the United States to show more flexibility for that to happen.

Mikhail Ulyanov also, in a tweet, weighed in on his meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

Ulyanov said his discussions with the senior Iranian diplomat were a “very professional” exchange of views on the current status of the JCPOA as well as the outlook of the Vienna negotiations.”

Talks on the lifting of sanctions on Iran were held days ago in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The meeting was attended by Bagheri Kani as well as Deputy Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Enrique Mora and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minsiter Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Tehran is pushing on with negotiations to get the sanctions lifted.

“Dr. [Ali] Bagheri Kani is, seriously and in full coordination with me, continuing logical, documented and active talks in order to have the sanctions removed,” the foreign minister tweeted.

“We will continue our efforts with power and logic,” the top diplomat added.

“The United States’ pragmatism and providing lasting guarantees that Iran would fully reap the economic benefits of the JCPOA can make the talks fruitful,” Amir Abdollahian explained.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s coordinator for the Vienna talks Enrique Mora said after the two-day Doha talks that the negotiators would keep making efforts to put the JCPOA back on track.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks