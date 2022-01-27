Russia envoy says his comments on Vienna talks distorted

In a tweet, Mikhail Ulyanov said, “A few important words were missed by Bloomberg. I said; if the ViennaTalks continue at the current pace… I don’t rule out that the negotiations can be expedited through joint efforts of all participants. The talks are already at an advanced stage.”

Ulyanov earlier struck an optimistic tone about the negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in an interview with Russia 24 channel.

Referring to the progress in talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries, he added it is realistic to say that a deal will be reached by the end of February.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that Iran does not trust the US. Amir Abdollahian said in a tweet, “History, experience and a study of the US behavior have shown that the American politicians and rulers cannot be trusted.”

He said, “For us, the criterion for any judgment will be the observation of the practical behavior of the United States.”

Amir Abdollahian also underlined the necessity of sanctions removal, saying, “All interests of Iran must be realized and things must change tangibly on the ground.”