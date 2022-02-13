Russia denies negative role in Vienna talks

The Russian embassy said in a tweet that the accusation is totally baseless and shows that those who make such claims are unaware of efforts by Russia and Ulyanov to revive the 2015 nuclear, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

The tweet also said Iranian officials including former foreign minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif have time and again openly thanked Russia for its constructive role in the negotiations over the JCPOA.

The Russian embassy urged those who make “wrong comments” to obtain the details about the matter from the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Falahatzadeh’s comment come as the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said Russia’s role in the Vienna talks is positive.

Russia is among the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, trying to revitalize the agreement.