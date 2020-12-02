Rouhani: Parliament’s Bill to Stop Nuclear Inspections ‘Detrimental to Diplomacy’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized the recent bill passed by the Parliament to prevent international inspectors from accessing Iranian sites, saying it harms diplomatic efforts.

“The government does not agree with the bill passed by the Parliament yesterday, and considers it to be detrimental to diplomatic efforts,” Rouhani said in a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday.

He said enemies have spared no effort in the past decade to make the Iranian nation submit, especially in the past three years when they turned sanctions into an all-out economic war.

However, Rouhani added, “we believe the situation will be different next year once this war and maximum pressure is over.

He said the change of conditions is not just because of the failure of Donald Trump and his wrong Iran policies. “Any incoming US administration would have to bow to the Iranian nation because of the failure of the economic war and the maximum pressure policy.”

Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday approved the generalities of a draft bill aimed at tackling sanctions imposed on the country and preventing international inspectors from accessing the country’s nuclear facilities.

The bill instructs the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kilogrammes of 20%-enriched uranium annually and stockpile it in the country and use it for peaceful purposes as needed.

Once the bill is signed into law, the government also has a duty to meet, fully and without delay, domestic industries’ need for uranium enriched up to a purity level of 20 percent and above for peaceful purposes.

Under the bill, the government would also be obliged to raise the country’s uranium enrichment and production to realize the enrichment capacity of 190 thousand separative work units (SWU).

The bill also requires the government to make use of advanced centrifuges, including IR6 and IR2M types.