Top Diplomat: US has no right to dictate Iran foreign policy

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Araghchi

Seyed Abbas Araqchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has emphasized that the US government has no right to dictate Iran's foreign policy.

Araqchi wrote on his account on the social media platform X: “The US government has no right to dictate Iran’s foreign policy. That era ended in 1979,” in a reference to the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, more than 46 years ago.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated: “Last year, they deceived (former US President) Biden into paying an unprecedented $23 billion to a genocidal regime. Over 60,000 Palestinians were killed, and the world holds the US fully responsible.”

Araghchi’s remarks refer to the extensive financial, military, and political support provided by the United States to the Zionist regime during the Gaza war.

The top Iranian diplomat noted: “End your support for Israel’s genocide and terrorism. Stop the massacre of the Yemeni people.”

The US and the UK carried out large-scale military strikes on Saturday against dozens of civilian targets in Yemen, killing at least 10 people and injuring many more.

The Houthis have stated that as long as Israel’s aggression against the Palestinians continues in Gaza, they will continue to attack Israel-bound vessels in the Red Sea.

