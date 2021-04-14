Rouhani: Iran Starts Enriching Uranium to 60% in Response to ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

The Iranian president says Tehran has responded to what he called ‘nuclear terrorism’ at Natanz nuclear facility by installing more modern centrifuges and enriching uranium to higher purity levels.

“They wanted to disrupt the operations of IR-1 centrifuges, but Iran’s first response was to replace those centrifuges with IR-6 ones, so that they will understand they cannot deprive Iran of peaceful nuclear technology through wicked acts,” said President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.

“As a second response, Iran will also increase uranium enrichment from 3.67 percent purity level to 60 percent,” he added.

The president underlined Tehran replaced IR-1 centrifuges with IR-6 ones in response to the Israeli regime’s move against Iran.

He added Iran will not allow others to disrupt its peaceful nuclear program and will counter any plots in that regard.

President Rouhani reiterated that Iran will return to full compliance with the 20-15 nuclear deal once the US respects UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and lifts all sanctions and Iran verifies their removal.

The president underlined that Iran’s activities have always been, and will remain peaceful and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.