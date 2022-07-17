Iran top rights official: UK risking life of jailed Iranian national

Kazem Gharibabadi said Britain has been refusing to repatriate Iranian national Richard John, who has been in prison in the country for nearly 20 years.

“Mr. John does not have access to proper conditions in jail and is deprived of medical and health care. Our country’s foreign ministry has repeatedly called for his repatriation to Iran, but unfortunately Britain has done nothing in this regard,” he said.

Gharibabadi explained that John, who is a Christian and a dual Iranian-British national, had waived his British nationality to be deported to Iran.

Gharibabadi said Britain rejected his deportation, however, under the pretext that it will risk British lives.

“It is now Britain that is endangering the life of an Iranian,” the official said.

He called on Britain to fulfill its human rights obligations and repatriate the Iranian national as soon as possible.