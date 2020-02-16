Return to JCPOA Commitments Only Way for Europe: FM Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the only way for Europe is to return to its commitments under the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.
Zarif made the comments in a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sideline of Munich Security Conference.
Recalling the unfulfilled commitments of Europe under the JCPOA, Zarif emphasised that the path taken by Europe would not help solve the problems.
During this meeting the two sides also discussed bilateral issues, and recent developments in the region.