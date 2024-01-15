Rescue efforts underway in snow-hit areas in Iran

The head of the country’s Relief and Rescue Organization Babak Mahmoudi said on Monday over 5,800 people affected by the harsh weather conditions in 13 provinces, mainly in the northern and western parts of the country, have received help during the past six days.

He added dozens of teams were dispatched to the affected areas to rush the patients, including 19 pregnant women, to medical centers and help vehicles unstuck from the frigid roads.

The official said rescue teams have distributed blankets, food packages, and potable water among those who were trapped in their vehicles in the snow.

Although the snow has been a boon for the country after a period of low precipitations, the heavy snowfall has cuff off access to hundreds of villages, leaving many of them without water and power.