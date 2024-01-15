Monday, January 15, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Rescue efforts underway in snow-hit areas in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian rescue and medical teams have been deployed in several provinces to assist thousands of people affected by the snow and blizzard after an alarmingly dry spell.

The head of the country’s Relief and Rescue Organization Babak Mahmoudi said on Monday over 5,800 people affected by the harsh weather conditions in 13 provinces, mainly in the northern and western parts of the country, have received help during the past six days.

He added dozens of teams were dispatched to the affected areas to rush the patients, including 19 pregnant women, to medical centers and help vehicles unstuck from the frigid roads.

The official said rescue teams have distributed blankets, food packages, and potable water among those who were trapped in their vehicles in the snow.

Although the snow has been a boon for the country after a period of low precipitations, the heavy snowfall has cuff off access to hundreds of villages, leaving many of them without water and power.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks