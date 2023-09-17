Report: Iran withdraws licenses of 8 French, German IAEA inspectors

The Iranian authorities withdrew the licenses in response to a statement by the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday, sponsored by the UK, France and Germany and the United States, that accused Iran of non-compliance with its safeguards commitments.

Iran slammed the move as “hostile” and “unconstructive”, saying it came “despite Iran’s positive, constructive and continuous interaction with the IAEA.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Saturday the US and the three European parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), abused the UN nuclear watchdog with the purpose of achieving their own political objectives.

Kanaani added Iran made the decision in accordance with Article 9 of the agreement with the IAEA for safeguards issues.