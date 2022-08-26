Friday, August 26, 2022
Remains of 6000-year-old house unearthed in Iran’s Kashan

By IFP Editorial Staff
The director of Iran’s National Museum says excavations at the Sialk Archeological Hills in the central city of Kashan have unearthed the remains of a house dating back to the 4th millennium B.C.

Jebra’el Nokandeh said on Friday in the coming days, archeologists will go into the deeper layers of the hills that date back up to 6 thousand years.

Sialk is located in a suburb of the Iranian city of Kashan in central Iran.

The archeological site, and the entire area around it, is thought to have originated as a result of the pristine large water sources nearby that still run today.

The Cheshmeh Soleiman (“Solomon’s Spring”) has been bringing water to this area from nearby mountains for thousands of years.

Archeologists say the abundant water resources created a civilization in the area.

