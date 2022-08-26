Remains of 6000-year-old house unearthed in Iran’s Kashan

Jebra’el Nokandeh said on Friday in the coming days, archeologists will go into the deeper layers of the hills that date back up to 6 thousand years.

Sialk is located in a suburb of the Iranian city of Kashan in central Iran.

The archeological site, and the entire area around it, is thought to have originated as a result of the pristine large water sources nearby that still run today.

The Cheshmeh Soleiman (“Solomon’s Spring”) has been bringing water to this area from nearby mountains for thousands of years.

Archeologists say the abundant water resources created a civilization in the area.