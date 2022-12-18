Red Cross: 70% of Yemenis need assistance

The ICRC affirmed on Saturday that the majority of the Yemeni people urgently need humanitarian aid, as a result of the conflict that has been going on in the Arab country for 8 years.

Through its Twitter account, the committee said that over 70% of people in Yemen today are in need of humanitarian aid, adding that “only 51% of health facilities are functioning” in Yemen, and “over 4.7 million women and children are acutely malnourished.”

“Over 3.3 million people have fled their homes” in Yemen, the ICRC added.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.