Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...
HealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

‘Red’ alert in 19 cities on Iran’s coronavirus map as more people contract Covid-19 

By IFP Editorial Staff
‘Red’ alert in 19 cities on Iran’s coronavirus map as more people contract Covid-19 

Iran’s Health Ministry categorizes 19 cities as ‘red’ or ‘high risk’ on its coronavirus-tracking map, as the number of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 continues to surge countrywide.

In the latest updates to the map, released Friday, the number of red cities rose from 10 to 19, while 45 cities were classified as ‘orange’ or ‘moderate risk.’

The number of ‘yellow’ or ‘low risk’ cities increased from 194 to 233.

The situation is still ‘blue’ or ‘normal’ in 153 cities, with the figure showing a gradual decline with a rise in infections.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said 1,140 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, out of whom 29 lost their lives, in 24 hours.

Since it first emerged in the country in early 2020, the virus has so far claimed the lives of 145,348 peoplein Iran.

Officials have urged the public to adhere to health protocols against the pandemic and get their booster shots to boost immunity against the respiratory disease.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks