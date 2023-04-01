‘Red’ alert in 19 cities on Iran’s coronavirus map as more people contract Covid-19 

In the latest updates to the map, released Friday, the number of red cities rose from 10 to 19, while 45 cities were classified as ‘orange’ or ‘moderate risk.’

The number of ‘yellow’ or ‘low risk’ cities increased from 194 to 233.

The situation is still ‘blue’ or ‘normal’ in 153 cities, with the figure showing a gradual decline with a rise in infections.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said 1,140 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, out of whom 29 lost their lives, in 24 hours.

Since it first emerged in the country in early 2020, the virus has so far claimed the lives of 145,348 peoplein Iran.

Officials have urged the public to adhere to health protocols against the pandemic and get their booster shots to boost immunity against the respiratory disease.