Iran Covid: 133 deaths; new cases fall

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed that 133 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The deaths push to 133,570 the number of those killed by the Coronavirus in Iran since the pandemic engulfed the world.

However, the daily caseload decreased compared to the day before.

According to the Health Ministry, 18,598 new infections from Covid were logged in the past day. They include 2,078 hospitalizations.

This is while the Health Ministry on Friday put the number of new Covid cases on 31,247.
The dominant Covid-19 variant in Iran is now Omicron which first popped up in South Africa and then spread across the world.

Most Iranian cities are marked red, which means they face the highest level of danger from Covid. Many others are orange while there are no blue regions across the country where people face the lowest level of threat from the virus.

Meanwhile healthcare workers in Iran are busy inoculating people. Over 21 million Iranians are now triple-vaxxed.

Authorities are urging all citizens to get their third doses, also known as boosters. They say people may need to get a fourth dose of Covid vaccine as well in the future.

