Raisi: Success in nuclear industry under bans must be model for other sectors in Iran

Visiting an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear achievements on Sunday, Raisi said the gains made in the nuclear industry show how the Iranian youths and scientists “turned threats and sanctions into opportunities.”

“This exhibition is a message from the country’s nuclear industry to other sectors on how to achieve such a level of success despite the highest volume of sanctions and threats against the country. The success of the nuclear industry under sanctions is a model for other industries,” he said.

Raisi highlighted the positive effects of nuclear technology on people’s lives, especially in the fields of health and medicine, agriculture and industry, as well as in the oil and gas sectors, among others.

“Thanks to the resolve of the country’s scientists in converting knowledge into ability in the nuclear field, today millions of people have been saved from diseases, which is a great honor for the country,” he added.

The president said some parties in the world think that building power depends on the production of nuclear weapons, but Iran has repeatedly stated that even though there is such a capability in the country, it will never develop nuclear arms as part of its religious beliefs and a fatwa by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.