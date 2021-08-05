Raisi Says Promotion of Ties with Turkey on Top of Iran’s Agenda

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi says the policy of good neighbourliness will work only if Tehran and Ankara further enhance their relations in different areas.

In a Thursday meeting with visiting Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, the Iranian president underlined that his administration follows the policy of boosting cooperation with Turkey on all fronts.

“Tehran and Ankara enjoy were good potential to enhance their relations in all areas, and the promotion of mutual ties can effectively advance their cooperation at regional and international levels,” Raeisi noted.

He said the policy of good neighbourliness is a top priority of the new Iranian administration’s policy.

For his part, the top Turkish parliamentarian, on behalf of himself and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated Raeisi on Raeisi’s inauguration as the new president and wished him success.

Sentop said relations between Iran and Turkey go beyond the cordial relations of two neighbours and are of key importance on the international arena when it comes to ensuring peace and tranquility.

He expressed hope that the forthcoming meeting of the Iran-Turkey High Cooperation Council will be a giant step toward boosting Tehran-Ankara cooperation.

Sentop voiced concern over the developments in Afghanistan, saying a lack of proper progress in the peace trend in that country has possibly resulted in a security vacuum there.

He urged Iran and Turkey to work together closely to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.