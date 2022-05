Raisi made the comment in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday.

Raisi said Iran has always sought cohesion and unity in Iraq.

The Iranian president also congratulated Kadhimi and the Iraqi people and government on Eid al-Fitr and wished health and security for all Iraqis.

Kadhmi for his part congratulated Raisi and the people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr and thanked the Islamic Republic for its support of Iraq.