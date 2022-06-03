Raisi says fighting Covid his priority

Raisi made the comment in a tweet after the health ministry said on Thursday that Covid had left no deaths in the previous 24 hours.

He said in the early dates of his presidency, as many as 700 families lost their loved ones daily and people were told that foreign currency shortage and sanctions were to blame for the failure to import Covid vaccines.

The president added that he personally contacted leaders of the foreign countries and ordered the government to put vaccination above any other priority of the country.

Iran has attributed the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections to the country’s nationwide vaccination campaign and the people’s observance of health protocols.