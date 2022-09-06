Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Raisi says his administration pursuing policy of improving ties with Latin America

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says his administration pursues a foreign policy of improving relations with countries in Latin America.

In a meeting with Venezuelan Minister of Transportation and Special Presidential Envoy Ramón Blázquez in Tehran on Tuesday, the Iranian president said the available capacities provided an opportunity to boost such ties.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been Venezuela’s friend in tough times,” Raisi said.

“We’re ready to expand relations with Venezuela in all areas, especially in the fields of commerce, energy, technology, science, and defense.”

Blázquez similarly voiced Caracas’ willingness to expand ties with Iran, particularly in the technical and engineering field.

The presidential envoy also submitted a message from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Raisi during the Tuesday meeting.

