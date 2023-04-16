Iranian president plans to visit Latin America; date to be determined

Speaking to IRNA, Hojjatollah Soltani said based on its policy of diversifying relations on the international stage, the Raisi administration has paid a good level of attention to the expansion of ties with Venezuela.

Within the last two years, he said, relations with Venezuela have increased significantly compared to the past.

Asked if a visit by Raisi to Latin America will only include Venezuela, he said when a trip is planned to and from South America, one or more countries are normally placed on the agenda given the long distance between the two regions.

“Our relations are very good and moving forward in all fields, politically, economically, culturally, scientifically and technically. Currently, our political relations with Venezuela are at the highest level and we have many political commonalities with the government and people of this country,” he added.