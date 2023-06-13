Iran, Venezuela ink 19 agreements for cooperation during President Raisi’s visit

The agreements were inked by senior officials of Iran and Venezuela during a ceremony in Caracas on Monday, in the presence of Iranian and Venezuelan Presidents Ebrahim Raisi and Nicolas Maduro.

The documents cover bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors, including communications and information technology, energy, insurance, maritime transport, higher education, agriculture, medicine, cultural exchanges, as well as the development of mineral cooperation.

At a joint presser with Maduro, President Raisi said the Iranian nation had proved its friendship with the Venezuelan people and showed that it is a “friend in need.”

He said shared interests, positions and enemies have rendered cooperation between Tehran and Caracas “deep and strategic.”

The Iranian president said the two countries were determined to boost relations in various fields. Iran and Venezuela, he added, seek to increase the value of their bilateral trade to $10 billion, in the first phase, and $20 billion in the second.

For his part, Maduro also emphasized Venezuela’s resolve to promote relations with Iran in all areas.

In another ceremony, Maduro awarded the Venezuelan National Medal of Honor to the Iranian president.

President Raisi arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas earlier on Monday, leading a high-ranking delegation, at the formal invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart.