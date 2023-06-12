Iranian President Raisi leaves for Venezuela on Latin American tour

The visit to Venezuela is part of a three-legged tour of Latin America that will also take Raisi to Nicaragua and Cuba.

Speaking in Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport before his departure, President Raisi said that Latin American countries, which are close to Iran, including Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, want to be independent and are resisting against the hegemonic system.

He described the ties between Iran and the independent Latin American countries as strategic, underlining that Iran and the three countries he will be visiting, are against unilateralism.

The president also touched on the “good relations” with the three countries in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture, science and technology, among others.

Raisi said both Iran and the Latin American countries enjoy a diversity of capabilities that could be used to enhance cooperation and strengthen relations between the two sides.

He said discussions and agreements, earmarked to be signed during his visits, will be a “turning point” and an “effective step” toward improving ties with the three Latin American countries.