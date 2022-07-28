Raisi felicitates Iran’s U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling team on winning World C’ship

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, the Iranian president thanked the athletes, the coaches and all those in charge of the Greco-Roman wrestling team for exerting great efforts and bringing joy to the nation.

The “precious” victory, he said, “is indicative of the talent, great resolve and bright future of our country’s teenagers in this sports field.

“I hope we will see a continuation of their victories in other competitions with proper planning and greater efforts on the part of the competent coaches,” he said.

The Iranian team won a gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the competition in Rome.

Iran won the top honors with 135 points, followed by Azerbaijan Repubkic, which secured 130 points.

Georgia also finished third with 121 points.