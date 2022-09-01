President Raisi says Iran has survived crises, rejects domination

Raisi made the comment at a gathering of the Global Conference of the Prophet Muhammad’s Household in Tehran.

The president said the enemies of Iran have oppressed the nation very much over the past 43 years but the country has withstood all pressures despite losing many loved ones.

Raisi added that now the whole world knows that Iran is invincible and is a power that will not accept domination.

The Iranian president cited as proof, admission by US officials that the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran has failed in a humiliating way to back up his remarks.