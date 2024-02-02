President Raisi: Iran won’t initiate any war, but will decisively confront bullies

Addressing a gathering in the southern Iranian city of Minab in Hormozgan Province on Friday, President Raisi said that Iran does not pose any threat to any regional country with its military might, but it rather establishes security in the region.

The president added Iran’s defense power has given the country a greater deterrence against the enemies.

“In the past, when they wanted to talk to us, they used to say the military option is on the table. Now they say they have no intention of a conflict with Iran,” the president said.

In an apparent reference to the US and Israel, he noted that the hostile forces were amazed at Iran’s innovation in the defense industry, pat of which was showcased in an exhibition held by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Iranian president, who is on a trip to the southern province, visited the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Naval Progress Exhibition earlier on Friday that displays the latest achievements in technological and knowledge-based capabilities of the IRGC Navy, including speedboats, new generation of missile launchers, and sea missiles among others.