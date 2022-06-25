President Raisi urges people to keep observing health protocols

Speaking at the National taskforce for Fighting Covid on Saturday, Raisi said the decrease in the number of fatalities and new cases should not cause people to ease their adherence to the health protocols.

He also thanked the Iranian healthcare workers for their efforts during the past two years.

President Raisi added that Iran owes the downward trend in deaths and infections to the non-stop efforts of doctors, nurses and the medical staff.

The president also urged Iran’s national TV and radio (IRIB) to continue instructing people on necessary guidelines in this regard.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,383 with four more people killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

136 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours it said.