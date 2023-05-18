Raisi warns Afghan rulers not to withhold Iran’s share of Helmand River water

During a visit to the province, Raisi said Iran would never allow Kabul to trample on the country’s water rights if Iranian experts find Afghanistan’s claims on water shortages to be untrue.

“Take my words seriously and do not complain later,” he cautioned the Taliban.

Iran and Afghanistan have long been at loggerheads over the share of water from the Helmand River. They signed a treaty in 1973, which established a means of regulating each country’s use of the river.

Iran should receive an annual share of 820 million cubic meters from Helmand under the accord.

Afghanistan has grossly violated the deal by cutting off the Helmand’s flow into Iran, endangering the lives of many Iranians who rely on Hamoun wetlands for drinking water, agriculture, and fishing.