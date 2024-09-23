Cmdr.: Army constructing Iran-Afghan border wall at full speed

Brigadier General Nozar Nemati, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, told the Tehran-based Mehr news agency that the government has assigned the Army to complete the project.

He added the infrastructural measures have been taken to complete the project aimed at curbing the influx of refugees from the eastern neighbor.

Brig. Gen. Nemati also said preparations have been made for 50 kilometers more of the wall to be constructed in the near future.

The Iranian commander said blocking the border will boost the security of the borders and stop smuggling drugs from Afghanistan, besides helping the country’s economic prosperity.

Iran and Afghanistan share a 920-km border, some parts of which are porous and serve as conduits for illegal immigrants to flee the harsh living conditions in Afghanistan under the Taliban and sneak into Iran.

Iranian officials in recent months have set March 20 as the deadline for millions of undocumented Afghan migrants to voluntarily leave the country or be expelled by security forces.