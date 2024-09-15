Iranian daily: Tehran should retract all privileges given to Taliban

In an article published on Sunday, Jomhouri-e Eslami launched a fresh scathing criticism against the Taliban following a terrorist attack in Ghor province on Thursday that killed 15 people from the Hazara Shia community who had gathered to welcome the Karbala pilgrims.

The daily condemned the deadly attack as “One of the most brutal crimes committed by terrorists affiliated with the self-styled Taliban government.”

“The crimes of this self-styled government are not exclusive to the Shias in Afghanistan. Everyone in the country has been suffering the cruelty and crimes of the terrorist group for more than three years now and is experiencing one of the darkest times of our time,” it deplored.

The article added, “We warn the Iranian officials for the umpteenth time that if they do not come up with a solution as soon as possible, both the Iranian and Afghan nations will have to face very dangerous consequences.”

It argued that the extermination of Shias in Afghanistan is a planned and systematic plot to advance forced migration of the Hazara community.

Jomhouri-e Eslami said there is a clear distinction between the Afghan nation, with whom Iran has historical and deeply-rooted friendly bonds, and the Taliban regime, which has turned Afghanistan into a terrorism center that unofficially pursues an expansionist policy.