Rain and snow refresh Tehran

People in the eastern suburb of Damavand saw hailstones coming down from the sky while parts of the Shemiran Mountain was covered with snow.
Other areas of Tehran received some rainfall, which caused temperatures to plunge.
With summer coming to an end, Tehran has received a downpour, including hail and snow on the heights to the north and east of the Iranian capital.
