IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Rain and snow refresh Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

With summer coming to an end, Tehran has received a downpour, including hail and snow on the heights to the north and east of the Iranian capital.

People in the eastern suburb of Damavand saw hailstones coming down from the sky while parts of the Shemiran Mountain was covered with snow.

Other areas of Tehran received some rainfall, which caused temperatures to plunge.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks