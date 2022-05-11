Qatari emir due in Tehran Thursday

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a visit to Tehran at the invitation of President Raisi.

Bilateral talks and consultations between the high-ranking Iranian and Qatari delegations, as well as holding a joint press conference between President Raisi and the Emir of Qatar are among the plans for this one-day visit.

Earlier on February 21, President Raisi attended the 6th Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha at the official invitation of the Emir of Qatar.

During this visit to Qatar, 14 cooperation documents in different political, economic, cultural, and sports fields were signed between the two countries.