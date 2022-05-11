Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Qatari emir due in Tehran Thursday

By IFP Media Wire
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

The Emir of Qatar will pay a one-day visit to Tehran on Thursday at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a visit to Tehran at the invitation of President Raisi.

Bilateral talks and consultations between the high-ranking Iranian and Qatari delegations, as well as holding a joint press conference between President Raisi and the Emir of Qatar are among the plans for this one-day visit.

Earlier on February 21, President Raisi attended the 6th Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha at the official invitation of the Emir of Qatar.

During this visit to Qatar, 14 cooperation documents in different political, economic, cultural, and sports fields were signed between the two countries.

