Putin: Iran’s response to Israeli attack best way to punish aggressor

Putin stressed: “What happened on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to this criminal act and following the Security Council inaction was the best way to punish the aggressor and a manifestation of the tact and rationality of Iran’s leaders.”

He emphasized Iran’s crucial role in maintaining regional stability. Putin strongly condemned the behavior of America and some other Western countries in creating tension in the region and stated: “Iran is one of the main foundations of stability and security in the region.”

President Raisi, in turn, underscored this act as a blatant breach of international law and a severe threat to global peace. Consequently, Iran exercised its right to retaliate with Operation True Promise, targeting the perpetrators.

The two leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, security, energy, transportation, and technology.

Both reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the implementation of existing agreements, underscoring the importance of robust collaboration between their nations.