Private sector official urges government help to boost trade with Turkey

By IFP Editorial Staff
Chairman of the Joint Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Turkey has called for a “positive” attitude of the government to trade with neighboring countries, saying this can remove political problems and trade barriers and will help expansion of economic ties.

Mehrdad Sa’adat told IRAN that rising figures of foreign trade should not misguide economic operators.

He said Iran should now go for a target of 15-billion-dollar trade with Turkey, which is still much lower than the former 21-billion-dollar commerce between the two countries.

Sa’adat said the joint chamber has already held exhibitions and conferences and has set the stage for Iranian expatriates in Turkey to get acquainted with their Iranian counterparts to attract investments.

The official said, however, that the government should also work to ease trade.

“It is expected that the government addresses the issue of [trade with] neighboring countries, especially Turkey, carefully and seriously,” he said.

“Turkey, as a neighbor, has extraordinary advantages for Iran, and with steps taken by the government, the private sector can also take steps in line with the national interests.”

“We hope existing problems between the two countries are quickly eliminated.”

Iran exported USD 6.1 billion worth of products to Turkey the previous Iranian calendar year, which shows a 141-percent increase year-on-year.

