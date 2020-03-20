President Rouhani Felicitates Regional Leaders on Nowruz

Hassan Rouhani in separate messages congratulated Nowruz to his counterparts in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan.

“Nowruz; this ancient, glorious tradition brings the message of love and kindness, and spring is blowing the spirit of life into nature, the manifestation of endless divine power and the season of renewal,” reads Rouhani’s message.

He also noted that “Unfortunately, this year’s Nowruz coincided with the spread of coronavirus in Iran and many countries, and it is natural that we need to work with together to overcome the crisis .”

The Iranian president stressed sharing health and medical equipment and helping each other to confront coronavirus.

President Rouhani wished health and success for people in neighboring states.

Nowruz marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries,