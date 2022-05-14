President Raisi urges authorities to brace for new Covid strains

Speaking at Iran’s National Taskforce for Fighting Covid, president Raisi said all hospitals and healthcare centers must equip themselves with required tools and provide the necessary medicines in preparation for containment of new variants of the Coronavirus.

He noted that the current downward trend in Covid deaths and infections is an opportunity to complete the health databank of citizens.

The Iranian president’s comments come as the Covid daily deaths have become single-digit.

The number of blue cities have also increased to nearly 190 with no red cities existing countrywide.