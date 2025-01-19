Media WireLocal

President Pezeshkian urges probe to identify perpetrators of attack on top judges

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for an urgent investigation to identify the perpetrators of a terrorist attack at the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran, in which two high-profile judges were assassinated.

In a message on Saturday, Pezeshkian expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the two judges, Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh in a “cowardly” and “inhumane” terror attack earlier in the day, emphasizing that security and law enforcement forces should take immediate action to identify the perpetrators of this crime.

He went on to say that undoubtedly, the clear path of these hardworking and experienced Supreme Court judges, who dedicated their entire lives to confronting various crimes against national security and defending the rights of the nation, will continue with strength and there will be no disruption to the administration of justice in the country.

Pezeshkian further tasked Iranian security and law enforcement forces with investigating the dimensions of this terrorist attack and taking the necessary measures to identify its perpetrators, while expressing sympathy with the families of the victims.

Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53 were assassinated in Tehran on Saturday morning.

The judges worked on cases fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.

According to the preliminary investigation, the attacker was not involved in any cases before the Supreme Court.

Over the past year, the Iranian judiciary has taken a series of measures to identify, arrest, and prosecute agents and elements affiliated with Israel, the US, and terrorist groups.

Razini, 71, held several important positions in Iran’s judiciary and was previously targeted in a 1998 assassination attempt by assailants, who planted a magnetic bomb on his vehicle.

