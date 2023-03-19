Sunday, March 19, 2023
type here...
Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Iran security chief: Powerful Iraq contributes to regional stability

By IFP Editorial Staff
Powerful Iraq contributes to regional stability

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani says strategic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad will guarantee security and progress of the region.

Shamkhani was speaking at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday.

Shamkhani added that Iran is always ready to help with Iraq’s stability, security and progress.

He noted that a united and powerful Iraq serves as a factor in stabilizing the region.

Shamkhani further spoke about border security, saying any tension on the Iran-Iraq border will disrupt peace and those who cause tension there must be dealt with decisively.

Shamkhani underlined that it is important to immediately end the acts of rogue elements and mercenary groups as well as the military threats and espionage activities of US forces stationed in Iraq.

He further thanked Iraq for its goodwill efforts to host talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi prime minister for his part noted that Iraq’s government and people will always be thankful for Iran’s support during tough times.

Sudani described General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi Muhandis as symbols of unity between the two countries.

He stressed that Baghdad will not let any party to use the Iraqi territory as a launching pad for undermining Iran’s security.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks