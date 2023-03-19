Iran security chief: Powerful Iraq contributes to regional stability

Shamkhani was speaking at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday.

Shamkhani added that Iran is always ready to help with Iraq’s stability, security and progress.

He noted that a united and powerful Iraq serves as a factor in stabilizing the region.

Shamkhani further spoke about border security, saying any tension on the Iran-Iraq border will disrupt peace and those who cause tension there must be dealt with decisively.

Shamkhani underlined that it is important to immediately end the acts of rogue elements and mercenary groups as well as the military threats and espionage activities of US forces stationed in Iraq.

He further thanked Iraq for its goodwill efforts to host talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi prime minister for his part noted that Iraq’s government and people will always be thankful for Iran’s support during tough times.

Sudani described General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi Muhandis as symbols of unity between the two countries.

He stressed that Baghdad will not let any party to use the Iraqi territory as a launching pad for undermining Iran’s security.