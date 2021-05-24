Power Cuts Grab Headlines in Iran Once Again

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 24, 2021, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Parliament Speaker: Irregular Power Cuts Unacceptable
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- What’s Going on at Iran’s Energy Ministry?
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Electricity Now Dependent on Interests of the Chinese
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Under Shadow of Power Cut
Farhikhtegan Newspaper:
1- Darkness Fate: People’s Lives in Crisis amid Power Cuts in Rouhani’s Last 100 Days in Office
2- Can Power Issue Be Resolved in This Presidential Term?
Haft-e Sobh Newspaper:
1- Dark Day of Tehran
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Stream of Blackout
2- Power Cuts in Healthcare Centres May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unusable
Hemayat Newspaper:
1- Iranian People Confused amid Repeated Power Cuts
Jame Jam Newspaper:
1- End of Rouhani’s Administration with Blackout
Javan Newspaper:
1- No Regularity in Power Cuts
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Mining Cryptocurrencies at Expense of Blackout
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Those Blamed for the Blackouts
San’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani’s Administration Losing to Bitcoin
* Power Cuts Implemented Ahead of Schedule
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Behind the Scenes of Blackouts
Sobh-e Now Newspaper:
1- City with No Power
* Lives of Many Iranians Troubled by Blackouts in Past Two Days
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Prudence Switched Off