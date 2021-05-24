Power Cuts Grab Headlines in Iran Once Again

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 24, 2021, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Parliament Speaker: Irregular Power Cuts Unacceptable

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- What’s Going on at Iran’s Energy Ministry?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Electricity Now Dependent on Interests of the Chinese

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Under Shadow of Power Cut

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- Darkness Fate: People’s Lives in Crisis amid Power Cuts in Rouhani’s Last 100 Days in Office

2- Can Power Issue Be Resolved in This Presidential Term?

Haft-e Sobh Newspaper:

1- Dark Day of Tehran

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Stream of Blackout

2- Power Cuts in Healthcare Centres May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unusable

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Iranian People Confused amid Repeated Power Cuts

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- End of Rouhani’s Administration with Blackout

Javan Newspaper:

1- No Regularity in Power Cuts

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Mining Cryptocurrencies at Expense of Blackout

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Those Blamed for the Blackouts

San’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Administration Losing to Bitcoin

* Power Cuts Implemented Ahead of Schedule

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Behind the Scenes of Blackouts

Sobh-e Now Newspaper:

1- City with No Power

* Lives of Many Iranians Troubled by Blackouts in Past Two Days

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Prudence Switched Off