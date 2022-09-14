Police: Road accidents in Tehran leave 600 deaths annually

Colonel Mohammad Razzaqi, deputy head of operations at Tehran Province’s Traffic Police, said the notoriously heavy traffic on overburdened streets in Tehran lead to both accidents and air pollution.

More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable groups including, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Col. Razzaqi revealed that the number of vehicles moving in Tehran is almost eight times more than the capacity the streets are designed for.

He also regretted the time squandered to beat traffic in Tehran is way beyond the global average.

According to figures released by Tehran Traffic Control Company, over nine million residents in Tehran waste an average of 31 minutes per day in traffic, amounting to over 1.5 billion hours annually.